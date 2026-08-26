ZND Token Price (ZND)
The live ZND Token (ZND) price today is $ 0, with a 13.82% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZND to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZND.
ZND Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 38,516, with a circulating supply of 178.46M ZND. During the last 24 hours, ZND traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.8381, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZND moved -0.00% in the last hour and +46.13% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 492.27.
The current Market Cap of ZND Token is $ 38.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 492.27. The circulating supply of ZND is 178.46M, with a total supply of 693541268.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 149.69K.
-0.00%
+13.82%
+46.13%
+46.13%
In 2040, the price of ZND Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ZND is a comprehensive financial ecosystem comprised of various platforms, each tailored to distinct target groups. The foundation of this ecosystem is zondacrypto, a cryptocurrency exchange launched in 2014, which has since become one of the largest in Central Europe. Another significant platform within the ZND ecosystem is zondacrypto Pay, a payment processor that enables entrepreneurs, marketplaces, and platforms to accept cryptocurrency payments for their goods and services. The most recent addition to the ecosystem, launched in December 2023, is the ZND platform, an innovative digital asset management solution created in collaboration with ICEO Venture Builder and Zondacrypto. It focuses on four essential pillars for users engaged in the cryptocurrency market: Trade, Earn, Borrow, and Explore. The platform is designed with simplicity in mind, allowing even those with minimal experience to easily navigate and participate in trading and other activities. At the core of this ecosystem is the ZND Token, which functions as the primary settlement unit across all platforms. The token represents trust and loyalty within the community, serving as a reward for key engagement mechanisms throughout the ecosystem. The ZND Token is a versatile asset within the ZND ecosystem, offering multiple utilities that enhance user engagement and market stability. In the "Earn" service, users can lock their crypto assets like BTC or ETH and choose to receive rewards in $ZND, with flexible reward structures giving up to 20% $ZND additional bonus. This farming mechanism offers a seamless way to accumulate $ZND without direct market purchases, increasing demand for the token. The Staking Program allows users to freeze $ZND for long-term rewards, offering high APRs, loyalty-based benefits, and early withdrawal options with penalty fees. This program withdraws significant $ZND from circulation, contributing to market stability.
The Loyalty Program encourages platform activity by offering exclusive rewards, such as special pool bonuses filled from penalty fees and trading costs. Loyalty tiers unlock greater perks, fostering deeper community engagement.
Finally, the Token Burning mechanism ensures $ZND remains a deflationary asset, with periodic burns reducing the token supply and supporting long-term growth.
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What is the current price of ZND Token?
The live price of ZND Token (ZND) is $ USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is ZND Token positioned in the market?
ZND Token currently sits at market rank #6535, supported by a market capitalization of $38516. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of ZND?
The circulating supply of ZND is 178457827.16000003 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of ZND Token?
During the last 24 hours, ZND Token traded within a range of $ (24-hour low) and $ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is ZND Token from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
ZND Token reached an all-time high of $0.8381, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is ZND trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for ZND Token?
The current price movement of 13.81% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Exchange-based Tokens,Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token,Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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