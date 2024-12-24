Wrapped Energi Price (WNRG)
The live price of Wrapped Energi (WNRG) today is 0.056419 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 724.08K USD. WNRG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped Energi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 28.59K USD
- Wrapped Energi price change within the day is -1.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 12.81M USD
During today, the price change of Wrapped Energi to USD was $ -0.00092572550112991.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped Energi to USD was $ +0.0031659465.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped Energi to USD was $ +0.0027074575.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped Energi to USD was $ -0.01577660517968458.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00092572550112991
|-1.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0031659465
|+5.61%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0027074575
|+4.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01577660517968458
|-21.85%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped Energi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-1.61%
-32.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
