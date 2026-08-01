Wo Ta Ma Lai Le Price(我踏马来了)
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le price today is $ 0.009217, down 0.33% in the last 24 hours.
The live Wo Ta Ma Lai Le (我踏马来了) price today is $ 0.009217, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current 我踏马来了 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.009217 per 我踏马来了.
Wo Ta Ma Lai Le currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 我踏马来了. During the last 24 hours, 我踏马来了 traded between $ 0.008903 (low) and $ 0.009264 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, 我踏马来了 moved +0.94% in the last hour and +2.50% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 56.66K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Wo Ta Ma Lai Le is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.66K. The circulating supply of 我踏马来了 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
+0.94%
-0.33%
+2.50%
+2.50%
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MEXC offers some of the lowest trading fees for Wo Ta Ma Lai Le: 0% maker / 0.05% taker for PI spot pairs, and 0.01% maker / 0.04% taker for PI futures.
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The token name comes from a Chinese slang meme—“我踏马来了” is a pun on “我他妈来了,” carrying a playful and declarative tone.
For a more in-depth understanding of Wo Ta Ma Lai Le, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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