Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 4,720.74 24H High $ 5,163.3 All Time High $ 8,323.65 Lowest Price $ 4,293.25 Price Change (1H) +0.45% Price Change (1D) -1.79% Price Change (7D) +2.95%

Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) real-time price is $4,776.22. Over the past 24 hours, WABASWSTETH traded between a low of $ 4,720.74 and a high of $ 5,163.3, showing active market volatility. WABASWSTETH's all-time high price is $ 8,323.65, while its all-time low price is $ 4,293.25.

In terms of short-term performance, WABASWSTETH has changed by +0.45% over the past hour, -1.79% over 24 hours, and +2.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Aave Base wstETH (WABASWSTETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 178.13K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 178.06K Circulation Supply 37.30 Total Supply 37.28400516617312

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Aave Base wstETH is $ 178.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WABASWSTETH is 37.30, with a total supply of 37.28400516617312. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 178.06K.