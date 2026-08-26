Veilbound Price Today

The live Veilbound (VEIL) price today is $ 0, with a 5.72% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEIL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per VEIL.

Veilbound currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 318,469, with a circulating supply of 999.94M VEIL. During the last 24 hours, VEIL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, VEIL moved +0.36% in the last hour and +2.86% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.08K.

Veilbound (VEIL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 318.47K$ 318.47K $ 318.47K Volume (24H) $ 1.08K$ 1.08K $ 1.08K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 318.47K$ 318.47K $ 318.47K Circulation Supply 999.94M 999.94M 999.94M Total Supply 999,941,282.247129 999,941,282.247129 999,941,282.247129

The current Market Cap of Veilbound is $ 318.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.08K. The circulating supply of VEIL is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999941282.247129. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 318.47K.