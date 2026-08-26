Urizen Price Today

The live Urizen (URI) price today is $ 0, with a 16.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current URI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per URI.

Urizen currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 37,815, with a circulating supply of 100.00B URI. During the last 24 hours, URI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, URI moved +0.29% in the last hour and +12.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Urizen (URI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.82K$ 37.82K $ 37.82K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.82K$ 37.82K $ 37.82K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of Urizen is $ 37.82K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of URI is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.82K.