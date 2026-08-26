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The live SUI Agents price today is 0 USD.SUIAI market cap is 17,222.81 USD. Track real-time SUIAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live SUI Agents price today is 0 USD.SUIAI market cap is 17,222.81 USD. Track real-time SUIAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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SUIAI Price Info

What is SUIAI

SUIAI Whitepaper

SUIAI Official Website

SUIAI Tokenomics

SUIAI Price Forecast

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SUI Agents Logo

SUI Agents Price (SUIAI)

Unlisted

1 SUIAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00025788
$0.00025788$0.00025788
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SUI Agents (SUIAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:11:13 (UTC+8)

SUI Agents Price Today

The live SUI Agents (SUIAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUIAI.

SUI Agents currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,222.81, with a circulating supply of 66.79M SUIAI. During the last 24 hours, SUIAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.375199, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUIAI moved -- in the last hour and +18.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.08.

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Market Information

$ 17.22K
$ 17.22K$ 17.22K

$ 24.08
$ 24.08$ 24.08

$ 17.22K
$ 17.22K$ 17.22K

66.79M
66.79M 66.79M

66,785,500.0
66,785,500.0 66,785,500.0

The current Market Cap of SUI Agents is $ 17.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.08. The circulating supply of SUIAI is 66.79M, with a total supply of 66785500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.22K.

SUI Agents Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.375199
$ 0.375199$ 0.375199

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

+18.59%

+18.59%

Price Prediction for SUI Agents

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUIAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SUI Agents (SUIAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SUI Agents could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SUI Agents will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SUIAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SUI Agents Price Prediction.

What is SUI Agents (SUIAI)

SUI Agents: Bridging Generative AI and Web3

Step into the $10 trillion AI economy with SUI Agents, the platform where Sui developers and traders connect to the future of AI and blockchain innovation.

One-Click AI-Agents Deployment Easily launch, use, and trade AI Agents with a single click. Every AI Agent is tokenized, paired with $SuiAi, and locked into the project's liquidity pools

Funding Mechanism The top-rated project is tokenized and paired with the ecosystem's native token ($SuiAi) for trading purposes. This Funding Mechanism supports the ecosystem, and a portion of raised project funds will be automatically exchanged to the $SuiAi and locked into the project's LP

Main Highlights:

AI-Agents generation from Twitter/X Ai- Agents Marketplace AI-driven chats ranked by relevance and popularity Community Rating System

  • Effortless AI Agent deployment and tokenization
  • Automated liquidity pools linked with $SuiAI
  • AI-powered persona generation for Twitter/X
  • Moderated AI-driven chats ranked by relevance and popularity
  • Community Rating System for Transparency
  • Funding mechanisms to support top-rated projects, with raised funds enhancing $SuiAI liquidity

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About SUI Agents

Which blockchain network does SUI Agents run on?

SUI Agents operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SUIAI?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does SUI Agents belong to?

SUI Agents falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Sui Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Agent Launchpad category. This classification helps investors compare SUIAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of SUI Agents?

Its market capitalization is $17222.81, placing the asset at rank #7689. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SUIAI is currently circulating?

There are 66785500.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for SUI Agents today?

Over the past day, SUIAI generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, SUI Agents fluctuated between $0.0 and $0.0, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SUI Agents

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 16:11:13 (UTC+8)

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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