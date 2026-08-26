SUI Agents Price Today

The live SUI Agents (SUIAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUIAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SUIAI.

SUI Agents currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 17,222.81, with a circulating supply of 66.79M SUIAI. During the last 24 hours, SUIAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.375199, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SUIAI moved -- in the last hour and +18.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 24.08.

SUI Agents (SUIAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 17.22K$ 17.22K $ 17.22K Volume (24H) $ 24.08$ 24.08 $ 24.08 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.22K$ 17.22K $ 17.22K Circulation Supply 66.79M 66.79M 66.79M Total Supply 66,785,500.0 66,785,500.0 66,785,500.0

The current Market Cap of SUI Agents is $ 17.22K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 24.08. The circulating supply of SUIAI is 66.79M, with a total supply of 66785500.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.22K.