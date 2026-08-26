Savings USDD Price Today

The live Savings USDD (SUSDD) price today is $ 1.055, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUSDD to USD conversion rate is $ 1.055 per SUSDD.

Savings USDD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 221,829,146, with a circulating supply of 210.24M SUSDD. During the last 24 hours, SUSDD traded between $ 1.055 (low) and $ 1.063 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.063, while the all-time low was $ 0.637557.

In short-term performance, SUSDD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 122.55.

Savings USDD (SUSDD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 221.83M$ 221.83M $ 221.83M Volume (24H) $ 122.55$ 122.55 $ 122.55 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 221.83M$ 221.83M $ 221.83M Circulation Supply 210.24M 210.24M 210.24M Total Supply 210,239,137.1959068 210,239,137.1959068 210,239,137.1959068

The current Market Cap of Savings USDD is $ 221.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 122.55. The circulating supply of SUSDD is 210.24M, with a total supply of 210239137.1959068. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 221.83M.