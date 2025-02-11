Puffy Price (PUFFY)
The live price of Puffy (PUFFY) today is 0.00000231 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 102.45K USD. PUFFY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Puffy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 224.16K USD
- Puffy price change within the day is -0.10%
- It has a circulating supply of 44.44B USD
During today, the price change of Puffy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Puffy to USD was $ -0.0000022302.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Puffy to USD was $ -0.0000022518.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Puffy to USD was $ -0.00017922237307591387.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.10%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000022302
|-96.54%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000022518
|-97.48%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00017922237307591387
|-98.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Puffy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-0.10%
-76.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PUFFY: The Meme Token on the Solana blockchain that’s all about fun, quality, and community. $PUFFY isn’t just any token; it’s represented by Puffy, the pufferfish who guides YOU to hidden treasures, with $PUFFY being the most valuable of all. The mission is straightforward: bring back the joy and quality to meme tokens, while ensuring the community always comes first. Community Focused: Puffy prioritises creating a welcoming, inclusive space where everyone’s voice is heard. $PUFFY is a token built by and for the community. Fun and Engagement: Puffy aims to make meme tokens exciting again with creative campaigns, engaging content, and continuous updates. From contests to challenges, $PUFFY is about having fun together. Team Spirit: Moving $PUFFY forward is a collective effort. Puffy believes in the strength of collaboration and unity, working together to navigate the crypto world.
