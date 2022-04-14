Puffy (PUFFY) Tokenomics

Puffy (PUFFY) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Puffy (PUFFY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Puffy (PUFFY) Information

$PUFFY: The Meme Token on the Solana blockchain that’s all about fun, quality, and community. $PUFFY isn’t just any token; it’s represented by Puffy, the pufferfish who guides YOU to hidden treasures, with $PUFFY being the most valuable of all. The mission is straightforward: bring back the joy and quality to meme tokens, while ensuring the community always comes first.

Community Focused: Puffy prioritises creating a welcoming, inclusive space where everyone’s voice is heard. $PUFFY is a token built by and for the community.

Fun and Engagement: Puffy aims to make meme tokens exciting again with creative campaigns, engaging content, and continuous updates. From contests to challenges, $PUFFY is about having fun together.

Team Spirit: Moving $PUFFY forward is a collective effort. Puffy believes in the strength of collaboration and unity, working together to navigate the crypto world.

Official Website:
https://puffy.wtf
Whitepaper:
https://puffy.wtf

Puffy (PUFFY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Puffy (PUFFY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 93.16K
$ 93.16K$ 93.16K
Total Supply:
$ 44.44B
$ 44.44B$ 44.44B
Circulating Supply:
$ 44.44B
$ 44.44B$ 44.44B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 93.16K
$ 93.16K$ 93.16K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Puffy (PUFFY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Puffy (PUFFY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PUFFY tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PUFFY tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PUFFY's tokenomics, explore PUFFY token's live price!

PUFFY Price Prediction

Want to know where PUFFY might be heading? Our PUFFY price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.