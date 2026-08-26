The live PredicTools (PREDIC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current PREDIC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PREDIC.

PredicTools currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,701.58, with a circulating supply of 999.59M PREDIC. During the last 24 hours, PREDIC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00591955, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PREDIC moved 0.00% in the last hour and +23.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PredicTools (PREDIC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.70K$ 13.70K $ 13.70K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.70K$ 13.70K $ 13.70K Circulation Supply 999.59M 999.59M 999.59M Total Supply 999,585,143.382223 999,585,143.382223 999,585,143.382223

The current Market Cap of PredicTools is $ 13.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PREDIC is 999.59M, with a total supply of 999585143.382223. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.70K.