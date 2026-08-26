Planet Token Price Today

The live Planet Token (PLANET) price today is $ 0, with a 2.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLANET to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PLANET.

Planet Token currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 369,866, with a circulating supply of 1.00T PLANET. During the last 24 hours, PLANET traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PLANET moved -0.09% in the last hour and +25.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Planet Token (PLANET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 369.87K$ 369.87K $ 369.87K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 369.87K$ 369.87K $ 369.87K Circulation Supply 1.00T 1.00T 1.00T Total Supply 1,000,000,000,010.0 1,000,000,000,010.0 1,000,000,000,010.0

The current Market Cap of Planet Token is $ 369.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PLANET is 1.00T, with a total supply of 1000000000010.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 369.87K.