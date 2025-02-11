PAW Price (PAW)
The live price of PAW (PAW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.05M USD. PAW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PAW Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 444.90K USD
- PAW price change within the day is +0.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 1,000.00T USD
During today, the price change of PAW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PAW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PAW to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PAW to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.70%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PAW: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+0.31%
+7.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PAW Chain has launched the world’s first Layer 3-centric blockchain, enhancing scalability and inter-chain operability across networks. The roadmap features a decentralized exchange, merchant services, and a DAO, all optimized for high-volume, low-cost transactions. Leveraging smart contracts and EVM compatibility, PAW Chain is set to transform digital finance by providing secure, efficient solutions, allowing any project to go multi-chain, underscored by a community-driven governance model and rigorous security standards including regular security audits.
