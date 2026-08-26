ParallelAI Price (PAI)
The live ParallelAI (PAI) price today is $ 0.00199841, with a 3.55% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00199841 per PAI.
ParallelAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 199,845, with a circulating supply of 100.00M PAI. During the last 24 hours, PAI traded between $ 0.00198944 (low) and $ 0.00208104 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.19, while the all-time low was $ 0.00118844.
In short-term performance, PAI moved -0.76% in the last hour and +35.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 315.30.
The current Market Cap of ParallelAI is $ 199.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 315.30. The circulating supply of PAI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 199.85K.
-0.76%
-3.55%
+35.47%
+35.47%
In 2040, the price of ParallelAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
ParallelAI is a high-performance computing platform designed to optimize and accelerate complex computational tasks by utilizing advanced parallel processing techniques. It enables efficient execution across multiple processing units, significantly enhancing computing speed and resource utilization.
Deploy Parallel Code To Harness The Full Value Of Your GPUs/CPUs & Drive Down Costs
ParallelAI is an advanced AI language platform to improve the use of compute resources. Made for businesses facing performance issues, ParallelAI uses cutting-edge parallel processing techniques to increase efficiency, helping organizations get more done while reducing the need for large infrastructures.
Introduction
Unleashing The Power Of Parallel Processing Solution To Slash Computation Times For AI Developers By Up To 20x
The exponential rise of generative AI technology has created unprecedented demand for GPUs, which current supply is struggling to keep up with. Multiple decentralized GPU marketplaces have emerged to fill this supply gap, allowing AI developers to tap into idle compute power distributed amongst both individuals and enterprise-scale solutions providers. However, increasing the volume of available GPUs is only half the battle in meeting the ever-growing demands of the AI industry.
For increasingly complex generative AI tools to become scaleable, not only do they need access to more GPU capacity, but they also need to use that capacity in a more cost-effective and efficient manner. Whilst much is being done to address the capacity issue, little progress is being made in ensuring this new capacity is used in ways that maximize processing speed and minimize costs.
A key opportunity for reducing the cost and improving the efficiency of GPU usage lies in the way that code is executed. Traditional sequential programming does not fully utilize the computational power available from modern multi-core CPUs and GPUs. This results in underperformance, where the potential of the hardware is not fully exploited, leading to slower processing times and increased operational costs.
Parallel AI solves this problem by providing a novel parallel processing solution that makes it faster and more efficient for AI developers to run complex tasks on GPUs and CPUs. By enabling automatic parallelization of code, Parallel AI ensures that applications can run tasks concurrently across multiple processing cores. This maximizes hardware utilization, reduces processing time, and increases overall system efficiency. A task that would typically take 10 minutes can now be done in 10 seconds, reducing computation time by up to 20x.
The Parallel AI solution takes out all of the complexity of executing parallel processing by providing high-level programming interfaces that automate and simplify the parallelization process. Developers can write code in a style they are familiar with, which Parallel AI then converts into an optimized parallel format, abstracting away the complexities of parallel execution.
Finally, Parallel AI matches AI developers to GPU providers that offer the optimal specifications for managing the parallel processing tasks that it facilitates. Aggregating compute power from existing decentralized GPU marketplaces, Parallel AI selects the best-fit hardware offerings and optimizes their outputs via its preconfigured parallelization process. By accepting payments for Parallel AI’s services in the form of its native $PAI tokens, Parallel AI can seamlessly integrate payment flows into the aggregated decentralized GPU marketplaces in which its parallel code is executed. As a bulk buyer of compute power, Parallel AI can also negotiate discounts with GPU marketplace partners that accept $PAI, allowing it to emerge as a universal currency for GPU procurement. In doing so, $PAI facilitates Parallel AI’s vision of delivering a fully decentralized parallel processing solution for AI developers.
In summary, Parallel AI provides an end-to-end parallel processing solution all the way from coding, through processing, to back-end infrastructure that ensures AI developers reduce their GPU costs and decrease their processing times. In doing so, Parallel AI solves the biggest problem facing AI developers today and provides the key missing piece in solving the GPU supply crunch.
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Which blockchain network does ParallelAI run on?
ParallelAI operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.
What is the current price of PAI?
The token is priced at $0.00199841, marking a price movement of -3.55% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.
What category does ParallelAI belong to?
ParallelAI falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.
What is the market capitalization of ParallelAI?
Its market capitalization is $199845, placing the asset at rank #4512. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.
How much supply of PAI is currently circulating?
There are 100000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.
How active is trading for ParallelAI today?
Over the past day, PAI generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.
How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?
Within the last 24 hours, ParallelAI fluctuated between $0.00198944 and $0.00208104, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.
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