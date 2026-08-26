PairPunk Price Today

The live PairPunk (PAIR) price today is $ 0, with a 4.71% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAIR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAIR.

PairPunk currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 24,743, with a circulating supply of 999.24M PAIR. During the last 24 hours, PAIR traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAIR moved -0.76% in the last hour and +22.08% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

PairPunk (PAIR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 24.74K$ 24.74K $ 24.74K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.74K$ 24.74K $ 24.74K Circulation Supply 999.24M 999.24M 999.24M Total Supply 999,237,240.0 999,237,240.0 999,237,240.0

The current Market Cap of PairPunk is $ 24.74K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAIR is 999.24M, with a total supply of 999237240.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.74K.