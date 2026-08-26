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The live oora price today is 0 USD.OORA market cap is 30,251 USD. Track real-time OORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live oora price today is 0 USD.OORA market cap is 30,251 USD. Track real-time OORA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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OORA Price Info

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OORA Price Forecast

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oora Price (OORA)

Unlisted

1 OORA to USD Live Price:

$0.00003038
$0.00003038$0.00003038
-5.34%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
oora (OORA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:41:23 (UTC+8)

oora Price Today

The live oora (OORA) price today is $ 0, with a 5.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current OORA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per OORA.

oora currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 30,251, with a circulating supply of 999.71M OORA. During the last 24 hours, OORA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00271527, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, OORA moved -2.71% in the last hour and +36.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

oora (OORA) Market Information

$ 30.25K
$ 30.25K$ 30.25K

--
----

$ 30.25K
$ 30.25K$ 30.25K

999.71M
999.71M 999.71M

999,714,818.500294
999,714,818.500294 999,714,818.500294

The current Market Cap of oora is $ 30.25K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OORA is 999.71M, with a total supply of 999714818.500294. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 30.25K.

oora Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00271527
$ 0.00271527$ 0.00271527

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.71%

-5.78%

+36.01%

+36.01%

Price Prediction for oora

oora (OORA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of OORA in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
oora (OORA) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of oora could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price oora will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for OORA price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking oora Price Prediction.

What is oora (OORA)

The trenches have already played this game.

We’ve watched every possible animal narrative run: cats, dogs, frogs, hippos all pushed to multi-millions on nothing but familiarity and timing. That meta is known, predictable, and increasingly exhausted.

This is not another entry in that cycle.

This is the first AI-native animal runner designed from the ground up for how the internet actually behaves now.

The character isn’t random. It’s engineered.

• A dominant, primal presence that signals authority and aura • Viral meme DNA that’s already culturally embedded • Speed, chaos, and adaptability built into its identity

These aren’t traits for a single pump. They’re traits for survival across cycles.

The key difference is AI-native construction. This character doesn’t rely on a finite set of images or a short-lived joke. It can generate infinite variations, narratives, formats, and evolutions adapting in real time to attention shifts. While most animal memes decay, this one compounds.

Familiarity does the onboarding. Everyone instantly “gets it” without explanation. No lore dump, no friction. Recognition happens before reasoning which is how real viral adoption works.

But it doesn’t stop at memes.

This is a narrative first asset: Meme → story → lore → ecosystem. That’s what turns attention into staying power.

It’s built for attention cycles, not calendar weeks. Built to mutate with trends, not die by them. Built to live inside the Internet Zoo meta but clearly one level above it.

This isn’t nostalgia bait or recycled animal hype.

It’s a synthetic apex meme an internet-native organism designed to dominate feeds, timelines, and culture through evolution, not luck.

Not another animal. Not another pump. A runner by design.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

oora (OORA) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI MemeMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About oora

Which blockchain network does oora run on?

oora operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of OORA?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -5.78% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does oora belong to?

oora falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,AI Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare OORA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of oora?

Its market capitalization is $30251, placing the asset at rank #6839. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of OORA is currently circulating?

There are 999714818.500294 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for oora today?

Over the past day, OORA generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, oora fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About oora

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 14:41:23 (UTC+8)

oora (OORA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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