The live Onchain Yield Coin price today is 1.038 USD. Track real-time ONYC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ONYC price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Onchain Yield Coin price today is 1.038 USD. Track real-time ONYC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ONYC price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ONYC

ONYC Price Info

ONYC Whitepaper

ONYC Official Website

ONYC Tokenomics

ONYC Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Onchain Yield Coin Logo

Onchain Yield Coin Price (ONYC)

Unlisted

1 ONYC to USD Live Price:

$1.038
$1.038$1.038
-0.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:46:26 (UTC+8)

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.036
$ 1.036$ 1.036
24H Low
$ 1.043
$ 1.043$ 1.043
24H High

$ 1.036
$ 1.036$ 1.036

$ 1.043
$ 1.043$ 1.043

$ 1.045
$ 1.045$ 1.045

$ 1.005
$ 1.005$ 1.005

-0.14%

-0.31%

+0.03%

+0.03%

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) real-time price is $1.038. Over the past 24 hours, ONYC traded between a low of $ 1.036 and a high of $ 1.043, showing active market volatility. ONYC's all-time high price is $ 1.045, while its all-time low price is $ 1.005.

In terms of short-term performance, ONYC has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, -0.31% over 24 hours, and +0.03% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Market Information

$ 103.83M
$ 103.83M$ 103.83M

--
----

$ 103.83M
$ 103.83M$ 103.83M

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

99,999,997.1550021
99,999,997.1550021 99,999,997.1550021

The current Market Cap of Onchain Yield Coin is $ 103.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ONYC is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999997.1550021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 103.83M.

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ -0.003321449879195.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ +0.0101672100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ +0.0152261106.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Onchain Yield Coin to USD was $ +0.0299854148548766.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003321449879195-0.31%
30 Days$ +0.0101672100+0.98%
60 Days$ +0.0152261106+1.47%
90 Days$ +0.0299854148548766+2.97%

What is Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC)

Licensed to deploy digital assets as insurance collateral, OnRe provides a new class of investors with direct access consistent real-world returns. Through structured products designed to generate yield in both rising and falling markets, OnRe offers a return profile not achievable in traditional finance. With an emphasis on transparency, scalability, and capital efficiency, OnRe is redefining how capital supports reinsurance, creating access to an industry that has historically remained out of reach.

The first product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yield-bearing asset backed by stablecoins and used to underwrite real world private placements and accrue yield from reinsurance premiums. ONyc targets a base yield exceeding 16%, driven by reinsurance performance that remains uncorrelated across market cycles. Alongside this base return, the collateral assets themselves contribute additional yield, resulting in a compound, multi-source return designed to deliver steady performance and capture upside as markets evolve.

Currently collateralized in sUSDe, ONyc combines uncorrelated real-world yield with crypto-native yield opportunities. Through this approach, OnRe aims to connect digital asset allocators to the $750 billion reinsurance market.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Onchain Yield Coin Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Onchain Yield Coin.

Check the Onchain Yield Coin price prediction now!

ONYC to Local Currencies

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ONYC token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC)

How much is Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) worth today?
The live ONYC price in USD is 1.038 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ONYC to USD price?
The current price of ONYC to USD is $ 1.038. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Onchain Yield Coin?
The market cap for ONYC is $ 103.83M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ONYC?
The circulating supply of ONYC is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ONYC?
ONYC achieved an ATH price of 1.045 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ONYC?
ONYC saw an ATL price of 1.005 USD.
What is the trading volume of ONYC?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ONYC is -- USD.
Will ONYC go higher this year?
ONYC might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ONYC price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:46:26 (UTC+8)

Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,162.55
$111,162.55$111,162.55

-0.30%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,944.32
$3,944.32$3,944.32

-0.19%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02753
$0.02753$0.02753

-25.16%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.85
$195.85$195.85

-0.45%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0812
$3.0812$3.0812

+17.69%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,944.32
$3,944.32$3,944.32

-0.19%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,162.55
$111,162.55$111,162.55

-0.30%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$195.85
$195.85$195.85

-0.45%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5973
$2.5973$2.5973

-1.10%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19520
$0.19520$0.19520

+2.14%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7322
$0.7322$0.7322

+2,828.80%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002069
$0.00002069$0.00002069

+311.33%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00700
$0.00700$0.00700

+250.00%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000015880
$0.00000000000015880$0.00000000000015880

+178.40%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00840
$0.00840$0.00840

+68.00%