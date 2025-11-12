Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Tokenomics
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Information
Licensed to deploy digital assets as insurance collateral, OnRe provides a new class of investors with direct access consistent real-world returns. Through structured products designed to generate yield in both rising and falling markets, OnRe offers a return profile not achievable in traditional finance. With an emphasis on transparency, scalability, and capital efficiency, OnRe is redefining how capital supports reinsurance, creating access to an industry that has historically remained out of reach.
The first product, ONyc, is a multi-collateral, yield-bearing asset backed by stablecoins and used to underwrite real world private placements and accrue yield from reinsurance premiums. ONyc targets a base yield exceeding 16%, driven by reinsurance performance that remains uncorrelated across market cycles. Alongside this base return, the collateral assets themselves contribute additional yield, resulting in a compound, multi-source return designed to deliver steady performance and capture upside as markets evolve.
Currently collateralized in sUSDe, ONyc combines uncorrelated real-world yield with crypto-native yield opportunities. Through this approach, OnRe aims to connect digital asset allocators to the $750 billion reinsurance market.
Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Onchain Yield Coin (ONYC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ONYC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ONYC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
