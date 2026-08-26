Live Action Roleplay Price Today

The live Live Action Roleplay (LARP) price today is $ 0, with a 24.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current LARP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LARP.

Live Action Roleplay currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 779,767, with a circulating supply of 999.88M LARP. During the last 24 hours, LARP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00109866 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0018194, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LARP moved +5.94% in the last hour and -0.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 206.07K.

Live Action Roleplay (LARP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 779.77K$ 779.77K $ 779.77K Volume (24H) $ 206.07K$ 206.07K $ 206.07K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 779.77K$ 779.77K $ 779.77K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,878,281.237428 999,878,281.237428 999,878,281.237428

The current Market Cap of Live Action Roleplay is $ 779.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 206.07K. The circulating supply of LARP is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999878281.237428. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 779.77K.