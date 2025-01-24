LAKE Price (LAK3)
The live price of LAKE (LAK3) today is 0.818614 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LAK3 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LAKE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 295.00K USD
- LAKE price change within the day is +26.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LAK3 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LAK3 price information.
During today, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ +0.173122.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LAKE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.173122
|+26.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of LAKE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.85%
+26.82%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LAKE is a pioneering Real-World Asset (RWA) project redefining how the global water economy operates. LAKE leverages blockchain technology to invite +8 billion passive consumers to participate and enjoy the benefits of a reshaped Water Economy. With its RWA ecosystem, LAKE connects water sources directly to consumers and businesses through blockchain-powered solutions, fostering transparency, accessibility, and new financial opportunities for all stakeholders. By integrating key services like the "Spring-to-Consumer" (S2C) for water distribution, the Community-to-Business (C2B) for income generation, the LaunchPad for investment in water sources, and its unique Burn-to-Secure (B2S) protocol for long-term water allocations, LAKE is not only reshaping the water industry but also setting new standards in the RWA and Web3 sectors. At the core of LAKE ecosystem is the LAK3 token, your passport to the New Water Economy. LAK3 is borderless, usable anywhere, anytime and by anyone thanks to Blockchain. This “Universal Cryptocurrency for Water” facilitates seamless buying, selling, securing, investing, and donating water; empowering individuals who switch from passive consumers to active players in this +$300Bn water industry.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LAK3 to AUD
A$1.29341012
|1 LAK3 to GBP
￡0.6548912
|1 LAK3 to EUR
€0.7776833
|1 LAK3 to USD
$0.818614
|1 LAK3 to MYR
RM3.58552932
|1 LAK3 to TRY
₺29.2245198
|1 LAK3 to JPY
¥127.1716849
|1 LAK3 to RUB
₽81.75498018
|1 LAK3 to INR
₹70.62182978
|1 LAK3 to IDR
Rp13,203.44976442
|1 LAK3 to PHP
₱47.79887146
|1 LAK3 to EGP
￡E.41.16809806
|1 LAK3 to BRL
R$4.84619488
|1 LAK3 to CAD
C$1.17061802
|1 LAK3 to BDT
৳99.7071852
|1 LAK3 to NGN
₦1,273.1084928
|1 LAK3 to UAH
₴34.33267116
|1 LAK3 to VES
Bs45.842384
|1 LAK3 to PKR
Rs227.89395146
|1 LAK3 to KZT
₸425.69565228
|1 LAK3 to THB
฿27.57091952
|1 LAK3 to TWD
NT$26.70318868
|1 LAK3 to CHF
Fr0.7367526
|1 LAK3 to HKD
HK$6.36881692
|1 LAK3 to MAD
.د.م8.16976772