Jake (JAKE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +8.79% Price Change (7D) +8.79%

Jake (JAKE) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, JAKE traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. JAKE's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, JAKE has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +8.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Jake (JAKE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.00K$ 7.00K $ 7.00K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7.00K$ 7.00K $ 7.00K Circulation Supply 999.33M 999.33M 999.33M Total Supply 999,332,038.546447 999,332,038.546447 999,332,038.546447

The current Market Cap of Jake is $ 7.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of JAKE is 999.33M, with a total supply of 999332038.546447. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.00K.