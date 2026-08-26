Inspect Price Today

The live Inspect (INSP) price today is $ 0, with a 25.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current INSP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per INSP.

Inspect currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 230,852, with a circulating supply of 999.42M INSP. During the last 24 hours, INSP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.398623, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, INSP moved -6.08% in the last hour and +532.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.18K.

Inspect (INSP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 230.85K$ 230.85K $ 230.85K Volume (24H) $ 2.18K$ 2.18K $ 2.18K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 230.99K$ 230.99K $ 230.99K Circulation Supply 999.42M 999.42M 999.42M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Inspect is $ 230.85K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.18K. The circulating supply of INSP is 999.42M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 230.99K.