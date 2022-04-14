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Top Augmented Reality Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Augmented Reality sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Mossland
Mossland
MOC
$ 0.01714574
-1.20%
-0.01%
+10.25%
$ 7.71M
$ 425.68K
2
AUKI
AUKI
AUKI
$ 0.005052
-2.44%
-4.79%
+0.70%
$ 6.16M
$ 1.84M
3
Infinity Rising
Infinity Rising
RISE
$ 0.00166083
+0.19%
-0.05%
+8.56%
$ 4.97M
$ 8.54K
4
Somnium Space CUBEs
Somnium Space CUBEs
CUBE
$ 0.078667
+0.28%
-0.04%
+18.03%
$ 2.99M
$ 393.39
5
OVR
OVR
OVR
$ 0.03318
+0.36%
-0.36%
+13.15%
$ 1.69M
$ 1.73M
6
Spheroid Universe
Spheroid Universe
SPH
$ 9.724E-5
0.00%
0.00%
-5.08%
$ 256.83K
--
7
Arcona
Arcona
ARCONA
$ 0.00252745
+0.15%
+0.00%
-56.96%
$ 38.37K
$ 11.73
8
BangChain AI
BangChain AI
BANGCHAIN
$ 1.961E-5
+0.20%
0.00%
+26.35%
$ 19.61K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Augmented Reality tokens and why are they popular?
Augmented Reality tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 8 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $23.83M.
What is the best-performing Augmented Reality token right now?
Among Augmented Reality tokens tracked on MEXC, ARCONA has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Augmented Reality tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 8 Augmented Reality tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Augmented Reality tokens include MOC, AUKI, RISE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Augmented Reality category?
The combined market capitalization of all Augmented Reality tokens is approximately $23.83M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Augmented Reality sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.