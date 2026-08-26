Ghiblification Price Today

The live Ghiblification (GHIBLI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current GHIBLI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GHIBLI.

Ghiblification currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 109,610, with a circulating supply of 999.96M GHIBLI. During the last 24 hours, GHIBLI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04082358, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GHIBLI moved +1.48% in the last hour and +13.80% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.40K.

Ghiblification (GHIBLI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 109.61K$ 109.61K $ 109.61K Volume (24H) $ 1.40K$ 1.40K $ 1.40K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 109.61K$ 109.61K $ 109.61K Circulation Supply 999.96M 999.96M 999.96M Total Supply 999,958,208.03 999,958,208.03 999,958,208.03

The current Market Cap of Ghiblification is $ 109.61K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.40K. The circulating supply of GHIBLI is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999958208.03. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 109.61K.