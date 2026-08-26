Galaxy WETH Quality Price Today

The live Galaxy WETH Quality (ETH:GWETHQ) price today is $ 2,483.12, with a 1.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current ETH:GWETHQ to USD conversion rate is $ 2,483.12 per ETH:GWETHQ.

Galaxy WETH Quality currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 22,187,315, with a circulating supply of 8.94K ETH:GWETHQ. During the last 24 hours, ETH:GWETHQ traded between $ 2,427.46 (low) and $ 2,529.61 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2,562.34, while the all-time low was $ 1,833.35.

In short-term performance, ETH:GWETHQ moved +0.42% in the last hour and +29.33% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Galaxy WETH Quality (ETH:GWETHQ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.19M$ 22.19M $ 22.19M Volume (24H) $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.19M$ 22.19M $ 22.19M Circulation Supply 8.94K 8.94K 8.94K Total Supply 8,935.26113517357 8,935.26113517357 8,935.26113517357

The current Market Cap of Galaxy WETH Quality is $ 22.19M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of ETH:GWETHQ is 8.94K, with a total supply of 8935.26113517357. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.19M.