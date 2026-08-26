FXArbUSDTRY Price Today

The live FXArbUSDTRY (FXARBUSDTRY) price today is $ 0.085704, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current FXARBUSDTRY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.085704 per FXARBUSDTRY.

FXArbUSDTRY currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 3,467,446, with a circulating supply of 40.46M FXARBUSDTRY. During the last 24 hours, FXARBUSDTRY traded between $ 0.085642 (low) and $ 0.085712 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.085712, while the all-time low was $ 0.083701.

In short-term performance, FXARBUSDTRY moved +0.00% in the last hour and +0.64% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 59.61.

FXArbUSDTRY (FXARBUSDTRY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.47M$ 3.47M $ 3.47M Volume (24H) $ 59.61$ 59.61 $ 59.61 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.47M$ 3.47M $ 3.47M Circulation Supply 40.46M 40.46M 40.46M Total Supply 40,458,494.78 40,458,494.78 40,458,494.78

The current Market Cap of FXArbUSDTRY is $ 3.47M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.61. The circulating supply of FXARBUSDTRY is 40.46M, with a total supply of 40458494.78. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.47M.