Expand Price (XZK)
The live price of Expand (XZK) today is 0.00786531 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.15M USD. XZK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Expand Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Expand price change within the day is -2.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 397.84M USD
Get real-time price updates of the XZK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XZK price information.
During today, the price change of Expand to USD was $ -0.000240567740250415.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Expand to USD was $ -0.0025532416.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Expand to USD was $ -0.0049252775.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Expand to USD was $ -0.021819477643843625.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000240567740250415
|-2.96%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0025532416
|-32.46%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049252775
|-62.62%
|90 Days
|$ -0.021819477643843625
|-73.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Expand: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.64%
-2.96%
+3.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Expand: Trustless Authentication Layer for AI Agents. Empowering AI with secure & verifiable data access using Zero-Knowledge Proofs. As AI Agents push the boundaries of their applications, ensuring secure and private data access remains a critical bottleneck for intelligence and large-scale adoption. To address this challenge, Expand is introducing the Trustless Authentication Layer for AI Agents—a secure, efficient, and trustless authorization framework. By integrating Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK-Proofs), Expand enables zk Agents to securely retrieve and verify necessary information in a trustless environment, enhancing their decision-making and expanding their applicability. This breakthrough allows AI Agents to securely access a broader range of high-value data sources while maintaining privacy and security.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XZK to VND
₫201.67441371
|1 XZK to AUD
A$0.0124271898
|1 XZK to GBP
￡0.0059776356
|1 XZK to EUR
€0.0068428197
|1 XZK to USD
$0.00786531
|1 XZK to MYR
RM0.0347646702
|1 XZK to TRY
₺0.2989604331
|1 XZK to JPY
¥1.1237168397
|1 XZK to RUB
₽0.6653265729
|1 XZK to INR
₹0.6764953131
|1 XZK to IDR
Rp131.0884475646
|1 XZK to KRW
₩11.2201006743
|1 XZK to PHP
₱0.4490305479
|1 XZK to EGP
￡E.0.4026252189
|1 XZK to BRL
R$0.046405329
|1 XZK to CAD
C$0.0108541278
|1 XZK to BDT
৳0.9536688375
|1 XZK to NGN
₦12.5243263785
|1 XZK to UAH
₴0.3249159561
|1 XZK to VES
Bs0.55843701
|1 XZK to PKR
Rs2.2006350849
|1 XZK to KZT
₸4.0562976732
|1 XZK to THB
฿0.2631732726
|1 XZK to TWD
NT$0.2553079626
|1 XZK to AED
د.إ0.0288656877
|1 XZK to CHF
Fr0.0063709011
|1 XZK to HKD
HK$0.0609561525
|1 XZK to MAD
.د.م0.0729900768
|1 XZK to MXN
$0.1592725275