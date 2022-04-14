Expand (XZK) Tokenomics
Expand (XZK) Information
Expand: Trustless Authentication Layer for AI Agents. Empowering AI with secure & verifiable data access using Zero-Knowledge Proofs.
As AI Agents push the boundaries of their applications, ensuring secure and private data access remains a critical bottleneck for intelligence and large-scale adoption. To address this challenge, Expand is introducing the Trustless Authentication Layer for AI Agents—a secure, efficient, and trustless authorization framework.
By integrating Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK-Proofs), Expand enables zk Agents to securely retrieve and verify necessary information in a trustless environment, enhancing their decision-making and expanding their applicability. This breakthrough allows AI Agents to securely access a broader range of high-value data sources while maintaining privacy and security.
Expand (XZK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Expand (XZK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Expand (XZK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Expand (XZK) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XZK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XZK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand XZK's tokenomics, explore XZK token's live price!
XZK Price Prediction
Want to know where XZK might be heading? Our XZK price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.