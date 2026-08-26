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The live E Money Network price today is 0 USD.EMYC market cap is 109,079 USD. Track real-time EMYC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live E Money Network price today is 0 USD.EMYC market cap is 109,079 USD. Track real-time EMYC to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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EMYC Price Info

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E Money Network Logo

E Money Network Price (EMYC)

Unlisted

1 EMYC to USD Live Price:

$0.0004405
$0.0004405$0.0004405
-0.03%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
E Money Network (EMYC) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:11:11 (UTC+8)

E Money Network Price Today

The live E Money Network (EMYC) price today is $ 0, with a 8.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current EMYC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per EMYC.

E Money Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 109,079, with a circulating supply of 254.48M EMYC. During the last 24 hours, EMYC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.177325, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, EMYC moved -0.60% in the last hour and -55.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 11.06K.

E Money Network (EMYC) Market Information

$ 109.08K
$ 109.08K$ 109.08K

$ 11.06K
$ 11.06K$ 11.06K

$ 171.46K
$ 171.46K$ 171.46K

254.48M
254.48M 254.48M

400,000,000.0
400,000,000.0 400,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of E Money Network is $ 109.08K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.06K. The circulating supply of EMYC is 254.48M, with a total supply of 400000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.46K.

E Money Network Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.177325
$ 0.177325$ 0.177325

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.60%

-8.78%

-55.55%

-55.55%

Price Prediction for E Money Network

E Money Network (EMYC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of EMYC in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
E Money Network (EMYC) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of E Money Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price E Money Network will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for EMYC price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking E Money Network Price Prediction.

What is E Money Network (EMYC)

The World's First BankFi Network

Bringing the power of banking to DeFi. Seamlessly integrate compliance, IBAN-linked accounts, and real-world asset tokenization on a MiCA-compliant public blockchain network.

E Money Network stands as the pioneering public permissioned blockchain that integrates Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) processes on-chain. It offers a MiCA-compliant infrastructure with robust bank-grade security, catering to both individual and institutional users.

The network serves as a seamless bridge between Web2 and Web3, incorporating a Biometric Bridge, KYC compliance, Proof of Ownership, and Chain of Custody.

With a focus on Real World Assets (RWA), E Money network enables users to tokenise on-chain tangible assets effortlessly.

The platform empowers users to manage Crypto, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and Tokenized Assets, facilitating smooth transitions between Crypto and Fiat.

Enjoying rapid transactions with minimal settlement times, all within the confines of the world's first regulated wallet on the E Money Network.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

E Money Network (EMYC) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About E Money Network

What is the current trading price of E Money Network?

E Money Network (EMYC) is currently priced at $ USD, reflecting a price movement of -8.78% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing E Money Network's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Wallets,Real World Assets (RWA),Neobank sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in EMYC?

Investors have generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is E Money Network's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #5322 with a market capitalization of $109079, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about EMYC?

With 254475850.0 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to E Money Network's recent performance?

The price range between $ and $ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does E Money Network stack up against similar assets?

Against other Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Wallets,Real World Assets (RWA),Neobank tokens, EMYC continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About E Money Network

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 12:11:11 (UTC+8)

E Money Network (EMYC) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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