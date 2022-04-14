Crypto neobanks are digital-only financial platforms that bridge decentralized assets with traditional banking services. They typically offer crypto-linked debit cards, fiat-to-crypto payment gateways, and high-yield accounts without physical branch networks. Tokens in this sector are used to unlock premium banking features, reduce transaction fees, and reward platform users.

The main advantage of a blockchain-based Neobank is the ability to seamlessly spend cryptocurrency holdings in the real world using debit cards, without needing to manually withdraw funds to a traditional bank account.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Neobank sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.