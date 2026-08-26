Which blockchain network does Durovs Dog run on?

Durovs Dog operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of PYONYA?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -16.67% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Durovs Dog belong to?

Durovs Dog falls under the Meme,TON Ecosystem,TON Meme,topblast.lol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare PYONYA with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Durovs Dog?

Its market capitalization is $166038, placing the asset at rank #4771. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of PYONYA is currently circulating?

There are 923505575.004138 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Durovs Dog today?

Over the past day, PYONYA generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Durovs Dog fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.