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Top TON Meme Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the TON Meme sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
dogwifhat sol
dogwifhat sol
WIF
$ 0.2019
0.00%
-12.07%
+39.17%
$ 201.57M
$ 7.79M
2
Oasis
Oasis
ROSE
$ 0.005924
+0.42%
-4.08%
+8.18%
$ 46.32M
$ 10.17M
3
Utya
Utya
UTYA
$ 0.04236313
-0.36%
-0.09%
+31.54%
$ 42.36M
$ 582.98K
4
Notcoin
Notcoin
NOT
$ 0.0004124
+0.49%
-2.64%
+3.63%
$ 41.10M
$ 151.44M
5
DOGS
DOGS
DOGS
$ 0.00003964
+0.08%
-3.85%
+9.20%
$ 20.49M
$ 1.66B
6
Resistance Dog
Resistance Dog
REDO
$ 0.0835
+0.13%
-4.43%
+19.97%
$ 8.47M
$ 693.83K
7
Groyper
Groyper
GROYP
$ 0.073152
-0.22%
-0.07%
+11.69%
$ 3.74M
$ 13.37K
8
PX
PX
PX
$ 0.0131
0.00%
+1.54%
+12.82%
$ 2.58M
$ 609.37K
9
Hot Cherry
Hot Cherry
CHERRY
$ 1.744E-5
-8.79%
-13.78%
+25.74%
$ 1.83M
--
10
The Official 67 Coin
The Official 67 Coin
67
$ 0.001591
+0.70%
-13.43%
+18.77%
$ 1.72M
$ 32.01M
11
Donotfomoew
Donotfomoew
MOEW
$ 0.0002528
+0.04%
-6.74%
+7.20%
$ 1.57M
$ 156.61M
12
Povel Durev
Povel Durev
DUREV
$ 0.00863886
-0.41%
-0.02%
+9.59%
$ 833.01K
$ 3.84K
13
NikolAI
NikolAI
NIKO
$ 0.00070851
-0.34%
-0.02%
+0.45%
$ 707.50K
$ 82.40
14
BUDDY BEAR
BUDDY BEAR
BUDDY
$ 0.060387
-0.41%
-0.09%
-13.57%
$ 603.87K
$ 4.06K
15
Tony from TON
Tony from TON
TONY
$ 0.00055964
-0.19%
-0.07%
+0.45%
$ 559.64K
$ 4.08K
16
Make TON Great Again
Make TON Great Again
MTONGA
$ 0.00512924
+0.31%
+0.14%
+47.67%
$ 512.58K
$ 12.74K
17
Matrix AI Network
Matrix AI Network
MAN
$ 0.00107
0.00%
-1.83%
+5.94%
$ 511.12K
$ 1.25M
18
TON FISH MEMECOIN
TON FISH MEMECOIN
FISH
$ 1.488E-9
-0.13%
-1.95%
+0.34%
$ 447.46K
--
19
Pepe Grinch
Pepe Grinch
GRINCH
$ 0.00040415
-0.28%
+0.11%
-1.37%
$ 404.16K
$ 4.02K
20
BUILD
BUILD
BUILD
$ 0.01484188
-0.41%
-0.03%
-1.60%
$ 360.12K
$ 5.90
21
1RUS DAO
1RUS DAO
1RUSD
$ 4.062E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+7.38%
$ 324.95K
--
22
Paper Plane
Paper Plane
PLANE
$ 0.00320419
-0.28%
-0.00%
+20.06%
$ 313.75K
$ 912.48
23
DIAMOND HANDS
DIAMOND HANDS
DIAMOND
$ 0.00025727
-0.34%
-0.02%
+1.82%
$ 257.27K
$ 664.44
24
Mittens
Mittens
MITTENS
$ 0.00023087
-0.40%
-0.08%
-9.42%
$ 230.67K
$ 4.33K
25
TON Cats Jetton
TON Cats Jetton
CATS
$ 2.579E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+6.00%
$ 171.91K
--
26
Durovs Dog
Durovs Dog
PYONYA
$ 0.00018105
-0.28%
-0.20%
+7.72%
$ 167.20K
$ 1.43K
27
Ton Cat
Ton Cat
TCAT
$ 0.00021293
-0.52%
-0.05%
+53.60%
$ 135.64K
$ 538.94
28
Huebel Bolt
Huebel Bolt
BOLT
$ 0.02178739
-0.53%
-0.03%
+6.59%
$ 130.74K
$ 66.91
29
COFFEE
COFFEE
COFE
$ 1.579E-5
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 126.29K
--
30
ZOICH
ZOICH
ZOICH
$ 0.00011364
-0.53%
+0.06%
+19.63%
$ 113.64K
$ 3.01K
31
Gramming
Gramming
GRAMMING
$ 0.00010798
-0.23%
-0.12%
-10.22%
$ 107.96K
$ 1.65K
32
Make Gram Great Again
Make Gram Great Again
MGRMGA
$ 1.03E-6
-6.36%
-8.54%
-11.21%
$ 102.09K
--
33
FPI Bank
FPI Bank
FPIBANK
$ 0.00015142
-0.24%
-0.00%
+6.85%
$ 98.11K
$ 939.97
34
Ton Inu
Ton Inu
TINU
$ 9.195E-5
-0.11%
-3.56%
+22.40%
$ 91.92K
--
35
Gotta Go Fast
Gotta Go Fast
FAST
$ 8.846E-5
-0.11%
-0.87%
-4.47%
$ 88.43K
--
36
TONSKI
TONSKI
TONSKI
$ 0.00081936
-0.52%
-0.02%
+18.42%
$ 81.94K
$ 525.90
37
DuckCoin
DuckCoin
DUCK
$ 7.957E-5
-0.11%
-0.62%
-0.81%
$ 79.55K
--
38
The Resistance Cat
The Resistance Cat
$RECA
$ 0.00807778
-0.52%
-0.10%
-3.98%
$ 79.50K
$ 373.73
39
Resistance Girl
Resistance Girl
REGI
$ 0.00057839
-4.74%
-0.19%
-13.05%
$ 57.84K
$ 995.84
40
SAD MEOW
SAD MEOW
SADMEOW
$ 5.234E-5
+0.44%
-16.37%
-14.70%
$ 52.32K
--
41
ARBUZ
ARBUZ
ARBUZ
$ 0.01250818
0.00%
--
+5.78%
$ 50.03K
$ 6.95
42
Tonio
Tonio
TONIO
$ 0.00047649
-0.52%
-0.02%
-2.71%
$ 47.65K
$ 7.81
43
Cubigator
Cubigator
CUB
$ 4.586E-5
0.00%
0.00%
+8.91%
$ 45.86K
--
44
WATCoin
WATCoin
WAT
$ 2.97E-6
0.00%
-8.04%
+3.85%
$ 38.21K
--
45
KITO
KITO
KITO
$ 3.714E-5
-0.11%
-17.39%
+188.80%
$ 36.21K
--
46
Shitcoin on TON
Shitcoin on TON
SHIT
$ 0.00043307
-0.48%
--
+7.74%
$ 31.31K
$ 10.88
47
Gram Morning
Gram Morning
GM
$ 2.91E-5
-0.10%
-11.11%
+16.35%
$ 29.09K
--
48
Kakaxa
Kakaxa
KAKAXA
$ 0.00027624
0.00%
--
+9.49%
$ 27.46K
$ 1.46
49
MMM
MMM
MMM
$ 0.00116032
-0.40%
--
+6.75%
$ 24.35K
$ 1.08
50
Whiskers
Whiskers
WHISK
$ 2.71E-6
0.00%
+0.35%
+11.52%
$ 24.12K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are TON Meme tokens and why are they popular?
TON Meme tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 58 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $380.00M.
What is the best-performing TON Meme token right now?
Among TON Meme tokens tracked on MEXC, PX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 1.54% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many TON Meme tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 58 TON Meme tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular TON Meme tokens include WIF, ROSE, UTYA. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the TON Meme category?
The combined market capitalization of all TON Meme tokens is approximately $380.00M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the TON Meme sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.