dotmoovs Price Today

The live dotmoovs (MOOV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOOV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MOOV.

dotmoovs currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 291,960, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MOOV. During the last 24 hours, MOOV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.096391, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MOOV moved -0.00% in the last hour and +26.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.27K.

dotmoovs (MOOV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 291.96K$ 291.96K $ 291.96K Volume (24H) $ 5.27K$ 5.27K $ 5.27K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 291.96K$ 291.96K $ 291.96K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of dotmoovs is $ 291.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.27K. The circulating supply of MOOV is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 291.96K.