Which blockchain network does Director Lucien run on?

Director Lucien operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of LUCIEN?

The token is priced at $, marking a price movement of -7.47% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Director Lucien belong to?

Director Lucien falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare LUCIEN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Director Lucien?

Its market capitalization is $103296, placing the asset at rank #5403. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of LUCIEN is currently circulating?

There are 499997837.2324542 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Director Lucien today?

Over the past day, LUCIEN generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Director Lucien fluctuated between $ and $, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.