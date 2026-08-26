CrotaFi Price Today

The live CrotaFi (CROTA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current CROTA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CROTA.

CrotaFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 15,239.14, with a circulating supply of 100.00B CROTA. During the last 24 hours, CROTA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CROTA moved -0.15% in the last hour and +30.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CrotaFi (CROTA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.24K$ 15.24K $ 15.24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.24K$ 15.24K $ 15.24K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CrotaFi is $ 15.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CROTA is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.24K.