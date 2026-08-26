Coinbase Wrapped LTC Price Today

The live Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) price today is $ 50.47, with a 3.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current CBLTC to USD conversion rate is $ 50.47 per CBLTC.

Coinbase Wrapped LTC currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,107,819, with a circulating supply of 81.42K CBLTC. During the last 24 hours, CBLTC traded between $ 49.71 (low) and $ 52.81 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 135.04, while the all-time low was $ 30.22.

In short-term performance, CBLTC moved -0.00% in the last hour and +13.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.74K.

Coinbase Wrapped LTC (CBLTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.11M$ 4.11M $ 4.11M Volume (24H) $ 74.74K$ 74.74K $ 74.74K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.11M$ 4.11M $ 4.11M Circulation Supply 81.42K 81.42K 81.42K Total Supply 81,415.67108149 81,415.67108149 81,415.67108149

The current Market Cap of Coinbase Wrapped LTC is $ 4.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.74K. The circulating supply of CBLTC is 81.42K, with a total supply of 81415.67108149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.11M.