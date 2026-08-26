Cloud Price Today

The live Cloud (CLOUD) price today is $ 0.02408645, with a 10.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current CLOUD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02408645 per CLOUD.

Cloud currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,681,894, with a circulating supply of 609.57M CLOUD. During the last 24 hours, CLOUD traded between $ 0.02159537 (low) and $ 0.02504583 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.625172, while the all-time low was $ 0.01277256.

In short-term performance, CLOUD moved -0.46% in the last hour and +11.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 706.86K.

Cloud (CLOUD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.68M$ 14.68M $ 14.68M Volume (24H) $ 706.86K$ 706.86K $ 706.86K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 24.09M$ 24.09M $ 24.09M Circulation Supply 609.57M 609.57M 609.57M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cloud is $ 14.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 706.86K. The circulating supply of CLOUD is 609.57M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.09M.