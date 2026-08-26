Claude Crab Price Today

The live Claude Crab (CRABAI) price today is $ 0.00154779, with a 0.02% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRABAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00154779 per CRABAI.

Claude Crab currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,703,975, with a circulating supply of 9.50B CRABAI. During the last 24 hours, CRABAI traded between $ 0.00154771 (low) and $ 0.00154804 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00405266, while the all-time low was $ 0.00154662.

In short-term performance, CRABAI moved -- in the last hour and +0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 7.47.

Claude Crab (CRABAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.70M$ 14.70M $ 14.70M Volume (24H) $ 7.47$ 7.47 $ 7.47 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 15.48M$ 15.48M $ 15.48M Circulation Supply 9.50B 9.50B 9.50B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Claude Crab is $ 14.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 7.47. The circulating supply of CRABAI is 9.50B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 15.48M.