Circuit LLM Price Today

The live Circuit LLM (CIRC) price today is $ 0, with a 1.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current CIRC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per CIRC.

Circuit LLM currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,481.7, with a circulating supply of 989.97M CIRC. During the last 24 hours, CIRC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, CIRC moved -- in the last hour and -12.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Circuit LLM (CIRC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.48K$ 14.48K $ 14.48K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.63K$ 14.63K $ 14.63K Circulation Supply 989.97M 989.97M 989.97M Total Supply 999,970,087.757365 999,970,087.757365 999,970,087.757365

The current Market Cap of Circuit LLM is $ 14.48K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CIRC is 989.97M, with a total supply of 999970087.757365. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.63K.