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Top Stellar Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Stellar Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
USDCoin
USDCoin
USDC
$ 1.0001
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.05%
$ 74.80B
$ 103.25M
2
Stellar
Stellar
XLM
$ 0.1852
+0.11%
-7.57%
+10.61%
$ 6.23B
$ 5.30M
3
PayPal USD
PayPal USD
PYUSD
$ 0.999876
0.00%
0.00%
+0.01%
$ 2.77B
$ 147.46M
4
Ondo US Dollar Yield
Ondo US Dollar Yield
USDY
$ 1.14
0.00%
-0.00%
0.00%
$ 2.18B
$ 3.05M
5
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,758
+0.32%
-0.02%
+14.26%
$ 510.42M
$ 23.32K
6
EURC
EURC
EURC
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 460.67M
$ 34.31M
7
EUR CoinVertible
EUR CoinVertible
EURCV
$ 1.17
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 169.51M
$ 23.99M
8
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
9
Matrixdock Gold
Matrixdock Gold
XAUM
$ 4,647.1
+0.09%
+0.01%
+3.63%
$ 75.89M
$ 338.04K
10
VELO
VELO
VELO
$ 0.003985
-0.83%
+1.55%
+8.73%
$ 69.15M
$ 14.30M
11
SHX
SHX
SHX
$ 0.003644
-0.27%
-1.06%
+9.66%
$ 63.95M
$ 37.53M
12
Brazilian Digital
Brazilian Digital
BRZ
$ 0.193437
-0.02%
0.00%
+0.39%
$ 52.01M
$ 10.70K
13
Aquarius
Aquarius
AQUA
$ 0.00035243
+0.02%
-0.06%
+3.59%
$ 15.49M
$ 350.82K
14
Realio
Realio
RIO
$ 0.04978
-2.67%
-36.87%
-0.22%
$ 7.34M
$ 9.32M
15
GYEN
GYEN
GYEN
$ 0.00627271
+0.02%
+0.01%
+0.11%
$ 6.09M
$ 914.17
16
Australian Digital Dollar
Australian Digital Dollar
AUDD
$ 0.714452
+0.09%
-0.00%
+0.23%
$ 5.34M
$ 22.28K
17
VNX Swiss Franc
VNX Swiss Franc
VCHF
$ 1.25
0.00%
0.00%
+0.81%
$ 5.07M
$ 148.03K
18
Afreum
Afreum
AFR
$ 0.00054502
-3.70%
-0.13%
-5.10%
$ 4.36M
$ 4.39K
19
SIX
SIX
SIX
$ 0.0047
+0.21%
+2.40%
+14.95%
$ 3.99M
$ 25.66M
20
VNX EURO
VNX EURO
VEUR
$ 1.043
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 2.88M
$ 0.10
21
StarSlax
StarSlax
SSLX
$ 0.00016436
+0.41%
-0.09%
-21.16%
$ 1.64M
$ 88.79K
22
Glo Dollar
Glo Dollar
USDGLO
$ 1.001
+0.14%
0.00%
+0.13%
$ 1.10M
$ 26.01K
23
USDM1
USDM1
USDM1
$ 1.017
0.00%
0.00%
+1.29%
$ 1.04M
$ 24.00
24
Blend
Blend
BLND
$ 0.00788552
-0.63%
-0.79%
-80.87%
$ 529.44K
$ 2.62M
25
AllUnity EUR
AllUnity EUR
EURAU
$ 1.17
0.00%
+0.00%
0.00%
$ 501.78K
$ 8.68K
26
Real MXN
Real MXN
MXNE
$ 0.059263
0.00%
--
+0.21%
$ 84.69K
$ 5.55
27
WEEX Token
WEEX Token
WXT
$ 0.017959
+0.03%
-3.11%
+9.48%
--
$ 779.98M

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Stellar Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Stellar Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 27 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $87.52B.
What is the best-performing Stellar Ecosystem token right now?
Among Stellar Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, SIX has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 2.40% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Stellar Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 27 Stellar Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Stellar Ecosystem tokens include USDC, XLM, PYUSD. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Stellar Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Stellar Ecosystem tokens is approximately $87.52B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Stellar Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.