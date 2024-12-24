GYEN Price (GYEN)
The live price of GYEN (GYEN) today is 0.00632611 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.79M USD. GYEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key GYEN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 30.03K USD
- GYEN price change within the day is +3.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.55B USD
Get real-time price updates of the GYEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GYEN price information.
During today, the price change of GYEN to USD was $ +0.00019651.
In the past 30 days, the price change of GYEN to USD was $ +0.0001721568.
In the past 60 days, the price change of GYEN to USD was $ -0.0000796071.
In the past 90 days, the price change of GYEN to USD was $ -0.000528767812874847.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00019651
|+3.21%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001721568
|+2.72%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000796071
|-1.25%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000528767812874847
|-7.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of GYEN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+3.21%
+1.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first regulated Japanese YEN stablecoin issued by GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc.
|1 GYEN to AUD
A$0.010121776
|1 GYEN to GBP
￡0.0049976269
|1 GYEN to EUR
€0.0060730656
|1 GYEN to USD
$0.00632611
|1 GYEN to MYR
RM0.0284042339
|1 GYEN to TRY
₺0.222679072
|1 GYEN to JPY
¥0.9940216643
|1 GYEN to RUB
₽0.6403288542
|1 GYEN to INR
₹0.5384152221
|1 GYEN to IDR
Rp102.0340179733
|1 GYEN to PHP
₱0.3703937405
|1 GYEN to EGP
￡E.0.3231376988
|1 GYEN to BRL
R$0.0391586209
|1 GYEN to CAD
C$0.0090463373
|1 GYEN to BDT
৳0.7568558004
|1 GYEN to NGN
₦9.7926917578
|1 GYEN to UAH
₴0.2662027088
|1 GYEN to VES
Bs0.32263161
|1 GYEN to PKR
Rs1.7646051234
|1 GYEN to KZT
₸3.3034313809
|1 GYEN to THB
฿0.2167957897
|1 GYEN to TWD
NT$0.206863797
|1 GYEN to CHF
Fr0.0056302379
|1 GYEN to HKD
HK$0.0490906136
|1 GYEN to MAD
.د.م0.0637039277