Etherfuse GILTS Price Today

The live Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) price today is $ 1.44, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current GILTS to USD conversion rate is $ 1.44 per GILTS.

Etherfuse GILTS currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 179,726, with a circulating supply of 125.03K GILTS. During the last 24 hours, GILTS traded between $ 1.44 (low) and $ 1.44 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.44, while the all-time low was $ 1.37.

In short-term performance, GILTS moved -0.00% in the last hour and +1.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 475.54.

Etherfuse GILTS (GILTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 179.73K$ 179.73K $ 179.73K Volume (24H) $ 475.54$ 475.54 $ 475.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 179.73K$ 179.73K $ 179.73K Circulation Supply 125.03K 125.03K 125.03K Total Supply 125,026.0 125,026.0 125,026.0

The current Market Cap of Etherfuse GILTS is $ 179.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 475.54. The circulating supply of GILTS is 125.03K, with a total supply of 125026.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 179.73K.