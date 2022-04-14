Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up

Top RPG Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the RPG sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
FLOKI
FLOKI
FLOKI
$ 0.00002668
+0.53%
-5.41%
+23.19%
$ 252.97M
$ 4.29B
2
Illuvium
Illuvium
ILV
$ 3.234
+0.22%
-4.46%
+4.52%
$ 23.59M
$ 17.26K
3
Fusionist
Fusionist
ACE
$ 0.22085
+1.24%
+6.71%
+16.01%
$ 23.04M
$ 1.98M
4
PepeCoin
PepeCoin
PEPECOIN
$ 0.15055
0.00%
-14.66%
+72.88%
$ 16.10M
$ 376.38K
5
Big Time
Big Time
BIGTIME
$ 0.006446
+0.11%
-3.18%
+18.64%
$ 15.90M
$ 9.33M
6
Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi
GHST
$ 0.04600967
-0.12%
-0.04%
+5.71%
$ 2.43M
$ 93.95K
7
$ 387.04
-0.04%
+0.40%
+5.19%
$ 2.13M
$ 444.58
8
World of Dypians
World of Dypians
WOD
$ 0.00392
+1.30%
-1.27%
+1.83%
$ 2.06M
$ 11.55M
9
Freya Protocol
Freya Protocol
FREYA
$ 0.00334077
0.00%
--
-4.66%
$ 1.83M
$ 121.68
10
Seraph
Seraph
SERAPH
$ 0.00336737
+0.10%
-0.00%
+2.36%
$ 1.07M
$ 160.78K
11
Otherworld
Otherworld
OWN
$ 0.02975583
-0.23%
--
+0.07%
$ 1.05M
$ 7.62
12
Voxies
Voxies
VOXEL
$ 0.00350539
+1.10%
+0.06%
+16.48%
$ 1.05M
$ 144.12K
13
Guild of Guardians
Guild of Guardians
GOG
$ 0.00114184
0.00%
-0.03%
-1.76%
$ 1.00M
$ 2.20K
14
XAYA
XAYA
WCHI
$ 0.01460707
+0.56%
-0.01%
+8.69%
$ 850.66K
$ 867.99
15
UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming
UFO
$ 1.5998E-8
0.00%
+89.27%
-50.87%
$ 779.92K
--
16
Moon Tropica
Moon Tropica
CAH
$ 0.274143
+0.24%
-0.00%
+16.09%
$ 768.68K
$ 739.46
17
Warped
Warped
WARPED
$ 6.907E-5
+0.12%
-6.28%
+5.23%
$ 637.92K
--
18
Matchain
Matchain
MAT
$ 0.03844
-2.10%
-3.11%
+9.46%
$ 629.26K
$ 1.78M
19
MCH Coin
MCH Coin
MCHC
$ 0.01110723
+0.10%
-0.02%
+3.96%
$ 543.89K
$ 5.22K
20
RavenQuest
RavenQuest
QUEST
$ 0.00134627
0.00%
-0.01%
-3.11%
$ 538.42K
$ 1.71K
21
END
END
END
$ 0.00398939
0.00%
--
+11.17%
$ 519.42K
$ 19.79
22
QORPO
QORPO
QORPO
$ 0.000743
-0.40%
+0.95%
+3.05%
$ 463.66K
$ 19.40M
23
Imaginary Ones
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE
$ 9.278E-5
+0.15%
-4.74%
+9.01%
$ 377.25K
--
24
MetaCene
MetaCene
MAK
$ 0.00058187
-0.16%
-0.12%
-40.44%
$ 376.72K
$ 73.15K
25
Moonsama
Moonsama
SAMA
$ 0.00036899
0.00%
--
+4.48%
$ 368.99K
$ 7.74
26
Survivor
Survivor
SURVIVOR
$ 0.0366065
-0.31%
-0.05%
-2.77%
$ 366.05K
$ 168.29
27
Mobox
Mobox
MBOX
$ 0.0006223
+0.10%
-1.77%
+13.48%
$ 341.42K
$ 91.81M
28
MagicCraft
MagicCraft
MCRT
$ 6.505E-5
-0.21%
-0.75%
+0.34%
$ 327.72K
--
29
Revomon
Revomon
REVO
$ 0.00945718
+0.26%
-0.03%
+13.12%
$ 281.52K
$ 240.57
30
Affyn
Affyn
FYN
$ 0.00058698
+0.13%
-0.01%
-2.23%
$ 268.84K
$ 486.15
31
Cryowar
Cryowar
CWAR
$ 0.00067541
0.00%
-0.08%
-4.92%
$ 203.41K
$ 1.60K
32
Pirate Nation Token
Pirate Nation Token
PIRATE
$ 0.00028313
-1.31%
-0.27%
-62.72%
$ 203.30K
$ 23.12K
33
Gold Fever Native Gold
Gold Fever Native Gold
NGL
$ 0.00099168
0.00%
--
+2.71%
$ 198.34K
$ 33.77
34
Champignons of Arborethia
Champignons of Arborethia
CHAMPZ
$ 0.00019544
-0.17%
-0.02%
+3.06%
$ 196.48K
$ 8.59
35
Funtico
Funtico
TICO
$ 8.36E-5
-1.04%
+0.09%
-3.62%
$ 178.22K
--
36
StarShip
StarShip
STARSHIP
$ 0.0085659
0.00%
-0.02%
+2.78%
$ 161.06K
$ 25.13
37
Domi
Domi
DOMI
$ 0.00032315
+0.40%
-0.03%
+35.58%
$ 158.09K
$ 133.87
38
Genopets
Genopets
GENE
$ 0.00158402
+0.29%
-0.02%
+13.37%
$ 153.25K
$ 314.10
39
Alaska Gold Rush
Alaska Gold Rush
CARAT
$ 0.00016858
0.00%
0.00%
-3.54%
$ 149.52K
$ 3.16
40
Decimated
Decimated
DIO
$ 0.00027149
-0.19%
-0.15%
-13.67%
$ 147.49K
$ 10.37K
41
Legend of Arcadia
Legend of Arcadia
ARCA
$ 0.00038053
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 139.66K
$ 731.75
42
Avarik Saga
Avarik Saga
AVRK
$ 0.00059218
+0.35%
+0.01%
-1.71%
$ 113.25K
$ 304.60
43
Scotty Beam
Scotty Beam
SCOTTY
$ 0.00016713
0.00%
-0.03%
+15.87%
$ 112.18K
$ 3.95
44
MoonPrime Games
MoonPrime Games
LUNAR
$ 0.00012055
+0.16%
+0.01%
+30.38%
$ 107.88K
$ 2.88
45
HDOKI
HDOKI
OKI
$ 2.619E-5
0.00%
+0.04%
+4.38%
$ 103.23K
--
46
FaraLand
FaraLand
FARA
$ 0.00227611
0.00%
--
+15.09%
$ 99.24K
$ 1.35
47
CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades
SKILL
$ 0.086094
+0.27%
-0.02%
+12.05%
$ 86.12K
$ 15.85
48
Sidus
Sidus
SIDUS
$ 4.03E-6
+0.25%
+13.30%
+2.54%
$ 75.98K
--
49
GensoKishi Metaverse
GensoKishi Metaverse
MV
$ 0.00018023
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 70.12K
$ 30.81
50
Seedworld
Seedworld
SWORLD
$ 6.83E-6
+0.74%
+2.25%
-8.57%
$ 56.20K
--

Frequently Asked Questions

What are RPG tokens and why are they popular?
RPG tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 67 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $355.80M.
What is the best-performing RPG token right now?
Among RPG tokens tracked on MEXC, UFO has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 89.27% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many RPG tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 67 RPG tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular RPG tokens include FLOKI, ILV, ACE. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the RPG category?
The combined market capitalization of all RPG tokens is approximately $355.80M. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the RPG sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.