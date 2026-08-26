What is the real-time price of Gold Fever Native Gold today?

The live price of Gold Fever Native Gold stands at $, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for NGL?

NGL has traded between $0.0 and $0.0, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Gold Fever Native Gold showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is NGL currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests NGL is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Gold Fever Native Gold?

With a market cap of $198337, Gold Fever Native Gold is ranked #4527, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has NGL seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Gold Fever Native Gold compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $9.96, while the ATL is $, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence NGL's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (200000000.0 tokens), category performance within Gaming (GameFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,RPG, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.