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Top Rootstock Ecosystem Tokens by Market Capitalization

Explore the top-performing coins in the Rootstock Ecosystem sector. The coins below are ranked by market capitalization, helping you easily track market trends and discover trading opportunities.

#
Coin
Price
Last 7 Days
Action
1
Chainlink
Chainlink
LINK
$ 11.433
-0.09%
-3.53%
+9.17%
$ 7.49B
$ 70.83K
2
USDT0
USDT0
USDT0
$ 0.999851
+0.01%
0.00%
+0.05%
$ 4.06B
$ 122.17M
3
Solv Protocol BTC
Solv Protocol BTC
SOLVBTC
$ 78,758
+0.32%
-0.02%
+14.26%
$ 510.42M
$ 23.32K
4
Universal BTC
Universal BTC
UNIBTC
$ 74,986
+0.41%
-0.06%
+9.08%
$ 223.55M
$ 4.51K
5
RIF
RIF
RIF
$ 0.08108
-0.20%
-0.32%
+6.51%
$ 80.77M
$ 1.19M
6
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
Solv Protocol Staked BTC
XSOLVBTC
$ 77,480
+0.41%
-0.06%
+21.16%
$ 76.28M
$ 125.19
7
Midas mTBILL
Midas mTBILL
MTBILL
$ 1.07
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
$ 70.91M
--
8
Brazilian Digital
Brazilian Digital
BRZ
$ 0.193437
-0.02%
0.00%
+0.39%
$ 52.01M
$ 10.70K
9
Bedrock BTC
Bedrock BTC
BRBTC
$ 62,482
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 50.03M
$ 127.66
10
Midas Hyperithm BTC
Midas Hyperithm BTC
MHYPERBTC
$ 80,744
-0.03%
-0.01%
+14.05%
$ 44.90M
--
11
XUSD
XUSD
XUSD
$ 0.9995
0.00%
-0.01%
-0.16%
$ 44.54M
$ 54.08K
12
Stargate Bridged USDC
Stargate Bridged USDC
USDC.E
$ 0.999892
0.00%
0.00%
+0.03%
$ 35.88M
$ 5.91M
13
Stargate Bridged WETH
Stargate Bridged WETH
WETH
$ 2,461.4
+0.21%
-0.02%
+9.25%
$ 17.14M
$ 624.99K
14
Bitcoin on Rootstock
Bitcoin on Rootstock
RBTC
$ 78,920
+0.20%
-0.02%
+14.09%
$ 16.28M
$ 368.61K
15
Stargate Bridged USDT
Stargate Bridged USDT
USDT
$ 0.999887
0.00%
0.00%
+0.06%
$ 2.47M
$ 356.92K
16
RIF US Dollar
RIF US Dollar
USDRIF
$ 0.997132
+0.03%
-0.00%
-0.04%
$ 2.26M
$ 27.20K
17
Sovryn Dollar
Sovryn Dollar
DLLR
$ 1.002
+0.10%
+0.00%
+1.53%
$ 1.79M
$ 3.68K
18
Symbiosis SyBTC
Symbiosis SyBTC
SYBTC
$ 78,911
+0.19%
-0.02%
+14.06%
$ 1.21M
$ 1.41M
19
Sovryn
Sovryn
SOV
$ 0.01275
0.00%
--
-12.72%
$ 767.74K
$ 2.13K
20
Babelfish
Babelfish
$FISH
$ 0.00015951
0.00%
--
0.00%
$ 67.00K
$ 11.13

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Rootstock Ecosystem tokens and why are they popular?
Rootstock Ecosystem tokens represent a group of crypto projects focused on a shared theme or technology. This category has attracted significant attention from traders, with 20 tokens currently tracked on MEXC and a combined market cap of $12.79B.
What is the best-performing Rootstock Ecosystem token right now?
Among Rootstock Ecosystem tokens tracked on MEXC, DLLR has shown the strongest recent performance with a price change of 0.00% over the past 24 hours. Performance data is updated in real time and may vary with market conditions.
How many Rootstock Ecosystem tokens are on MEXC?
MEXC currently tracks 20 Rootstock Ecosystem tokens, covering both tradable and pre-listed projects. Popular Rootstock Ecosystem tokens include LINK, USDT0, SOLVBTC. New tokens are added regularly as the category evolves.
What is the total market cap of the Rootstock Ecosystem category?
The combined market capitalization of all Rootstock Ecosystem tokens is approximately $12.79B. This figure reflects the aggregate value of the category and is subject to real-time market fluctuations.

Disclaimer

The inclusion of digital assets in the Rootstock Ecosystem sector, along with the classification rules and market data, are sourced from independent third parties. Listing a token in this category does not constitute an endorsement, guarantee, or investment recommendation by MEXC. All content is for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency prices are subject to market fluctuations; please conduct your own research (DYOR) and trade cautiously.