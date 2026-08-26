Bitcoin on Rootstock Price Today

The live Bitcoin on Rootstock (RBTC) price today is $ 78,861, with a 1.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current RBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 78,861 per RBTC.

Bitcoin on Rootstock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,269,453, with a circulating supply of 206.29 RBTC. During the last 24 hours, RBTC traded between $ 77,955 (low) and $ 81,160 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 129,296, while the all-time low was $ 3,194.57.

In short-term performance, RBTC moved +0.60% in the last hour and +22.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 382.97K.

Bitcoin on Rootstock (RBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.27M$ 16.27M $ 16.27M Volume (24H) $ 382.97K$ 382.97K $ 382.97K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.27M$ 16.27M $ 16.27M Circulation Supply 206.29 206.29 206.29 Total Supply 206.2921441651292 206.2921441651292 206.2921441651292

The current Market Cap of Bitcoin on Rootstock is $ 16.27M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 382.97K. The circulating supply of RBTC is 206.29, with a total supply of 206.2921441651292. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.27M.