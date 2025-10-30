Sovryn (SOV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.144283 $ 0.144283 $ 0.144283 24H Low $ 0.166005 $ 0.166005 $ 0.166005 24H High 24H Low $ 0.144283$ 0.144283 $ 0.144283 24H High $ 0.166005$ 0.166005 $ 0.166005 All Time High $ 43.98$ 43.98 $ 43.98 Lowest Price $ 0.087564$ 0.087564 $ 0.087564 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) +2.62% Price Change (7D) +47.09% Price Change (7D) +47.09%

Sovryn (SOV) real-time price is $0.16311. Over the past 24 hours, SOV traded between a low of $ 0.144283 and a high of $ 0.166005, showing active market volatility. SOV's all-time high price is $ 43.98, while its all-time low price is $ 0.087564.

In terms of short-term performance, SOV has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, +2.62% over 24 hours, and +47.09% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sovryn (SOV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.13M$ 8.13M $ 8.13M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.31M$ 16.31M $ 16.31M Circulation Supply 49.82M 49.82M 49.82M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sovryn is $ 8.13M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOV is 49.82M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.31M.