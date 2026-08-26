RIF US Dollar Price Today

The live RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) price today is $ 0.99647, with a 0.50% change over the past 24 hours. The current USDRIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.99647 per USDRIF.

RIF US Dollar currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 2,253,996, with a circulating supply of 2.26M USDRIF. During the last 24 hours, USDRIF traded between $ 0.984474 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.24, while the all-time low was $ 0.795992.

In short-term performance, USDRIF moved -0.09% in the last hour and -1.27% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.80K.

RIF US Dollar (USDRIF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.25M$ 2.25M $ 2.25M Volume (24H) $ 17.80K$ 17.80K $ 17.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.25M$ 2.25M $ 2.25M Circulation Supply 2.26M 2.26M 2.26M Total Supply 2,262,365.369993816 2,262,365.369993816 2,262,365.369993816

The current Market Cap of RIF US Dollar is $ 2.25M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.80K. The circulating supply of USDRIF is 2.26M, with a total supply of 2262365.369993816. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.25M.