ClawBank Price Today

The live ClawBank ($CLAWBANK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.43% change over the past 24 hours. The current $CLAWBANK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $CLAWBANK.

ClawBank currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,351,954, with a circulating supply of 100.00B $CLAWBANK. During the last 24 hours, $CLAWBANK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $CLAWBANK moved +0.41% in the last hour and +17.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ClawBank ($CLAWBANK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.35M$ 1.35M $ 1.35M Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ClawBank is $ 1.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $CLAWBANK is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.35M.