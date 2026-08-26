Which blockchain network does THORWallet run on?

THORWallet operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TITN?

The token is priced at $0.00681969, marking a price movement of 0.01% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does THORWallet belong to?

THORWallet falls under the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Wallets,Base Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight,Neobank,Base Native category. This classification helps investors compare TITN with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of THORWallet?

Its market capitalization is $289827, placing the asset at rank #4079. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TITN is currently circulating?

There are 42500000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for THORWallet today?

Over the past day, TITN generated $-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, THORWallet fluctuated between $0.00676141 and $0.00690316, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.